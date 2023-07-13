DeWine announces sites of 27 new EV fast charging stations along Ohio interstates

Four of the 27 new electric vehicle fast charging stations along Ohio interstates will be in Butler, Miami, Preble and Warren counties.

Ohio is the first state in the country to announce charging station sites to be developed as part of the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Program, Gov. Mike DeWine said Thursday during a joint media briefing with Ohio Department of Transportation Director Jack Marchbanks, Drive Ohio Executive Director Preeti Choudhary and Federal Highway Administration Deputy Administrator Andrew Rogers.

“This is an exciting time for Ohio as we continue to lead the charge in electric mobility,” DeWine said. “As more Ohioans purchase EVs, this statewide network of chargers will ensure that our transportation infrastructure is prepared to accommodate these drivers, as well as visitors who travel to Ohio to see all that our great state has to offer.”

The state will award more than $18 million in program funds for the 27 fast charging stations along seven of Ohio’s interstate corridors, including interstates 70 and 75, DeWine said.

Funds will be matched with nearly $6 million from the private entities selected to install and operate the new EV fast charging stations, including Pilot Travel Centers, Meijer Stores, EVgo Services, Equilon/Shell, TH Midwest, Francis Energy and ChargeNet Stations.

Following are the four regional locations:

Butler County: I-75, Exit 22, Tylersville Road in West Chester Twp. at Meijer in cooperation with EVGo/Delta Electronics. Award $751,493

Miami County: I-75, Exit 74, at state Route 41 (Main Street) in Troy at Meijer with EVGo/Delta Electronics. Award $737,883

Preble County: I-70, Exit 10, at U.S. 127 near Lewisburg at Pilot Travel Center with EVGo/Delta Electronics. Award $656,177

Warren County; I-75, Exit 36, at state Route 123 in Franklin at Pilot Travel Center with EVGo/Delta Electronics. Award $670,341

“As the mix of automobiles on the road changes, we must adapt our infrastructure, and EV charging stations are a part of improving customer service for Ohio drivers and businesses,” said Lt. Gov. Jon Husted. “The automobile industry is a proud part of our history, and with new investments in battery plants and EVs, the auto industry can be a source of jobs and prosperity for our future.”