DeWine appoints state education department leader who previously resigned due to ethics violation

Former state superintendent Steve Dackin, who served for 11 days in 2022 and resigned due to an ethics violation, has been appointed as Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine’s director of the Department of Education and Workforce.

The new position is similar to what Dackin previously occupied as the state superintendent, but in a newly created department. This summer, the state budget appointed a new Department of Education and Workforce, which took over most of the duties of the Department of Education.

The Department of Education still exists, but its duties have been limited to teacher licensure, school territory changes and other such matters. The curriculum development and testing parts of the department have moved to the Department of Education and Workforce.

On Oct. 20, Jessica Voltolini, an Ohio Department of Education employee, began to serve as the interim director of the Department of Education and Workforce.

Dackin resigned as state superintendent last June. In an Ohio Ethics Commission investigation, he was accused of speaking with an Ohio Department of Education employee about the possibility of becoming the next state superintendent before he submitted his resignation from the Ohio State Board of Education.

Since Dackin voluntarily resigned from his position and forfeited the public money he made during his time as state superintendent, the ethics commission chose not to prosecute him. He was also banned from applying to the superintendent position again until February of this year.

He must be confirmed by the Ohio Senate before entering the role.

“Steve Dackin has a broad base of experience that will benefit Ohio’s continued efforts to create a transformative education system that provides the resources and support for students and serves as a pipeline of talented young people to Ohio employers, colleges, universities, and career and technical education centers, helping every Ohioan live up to their God-given potential,” DeWine said.

Dackin served as a member-at-large on the Ohio State Board of Education.

He also has served as Superintendent of School and Community Partnerships at Columbus State Community College, where he managed the college’s creation of a workforce pipeline between K-12 school districts, higher education institutions, employers, and community stakeholders.

Dackin previously worked serving local school districts as a teacher in Elida Local Schools and Upper Scioto Valley Local Schools; a principal at Elida High School and Reynoldsburg High School; and an administrator at Reynoldsburg City Schools, Westerville City Schools, and the Ohio Department of Education.

He received his Bachelor of Arts in History from Ohio Northern University and his Master of Science in Educational Administration from the University of Dayton.

Key education nonprofits in the state praised DeWine for the choice of Dackin.

“Given Steve Dackin’s demonstrated history of success and bold leadership, Governor DeWine’s appointment makes clear that the administration intends to tackle the biggest challenges facing Ohio students including low levels of literacy and numeracy, and too few students being prepared for life after high school whether that is going to college or directly into a high-wage, high-skill job.” said Fordham Institute vice president for Ohio Policy Chad Aldis.

Ohio Excels president Lisa Gray also applauded the appointment.

“Steve Dackin is the right educator at the right time to support Ohio’s students, teachers, and employers as the leader of Ohio’s new Department of Education and Workforce,” Gray said.