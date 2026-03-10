DeWine focuses on protecting children, education in final State of the State

Imagination Library

DeWine emphasized the importance of reading and literacy, a passion shared by his wife, Ohio first lady Fran DeWine.

“Reading is the key to everything, so it is essential that children learn early about the importance of books and reading,” he said.

The DeWines have supported Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library, a program that mails children younger than 5 a free book each month.

Ohio has the highest number of children enrolled in the program, with nearly 419,000 children in the state set to receive a book this month, DeWine said.

Foster children in Ohio are automatically enrolled in the program and parents can sign up for the Imagination Library at the hospital just after giving birth.

“Since last summer when we started that program, parents of more than 37,000 Ohio newborns have signed their child up right at the hospital,” he said.

Science of reading

The governor also discussed the Science of Reading, a program that trains teachers proven methods to teach reading.

In 2024, Ohio required preschool programs to use the Science of Reading, and the state is continuing to transfer the program to more classrooms.

DeWine said the Department of Education and Workforce is creating regional teams focused on helping K-12 schools implement the program.

Teams will be sent to lower performing schools to make assessments and work with teachers and principals to ensure instructors have the tools they need and can use them properly, the governor said.

Attendance

The governor also hopes to fight chronic absenteeism and get students back in the classroom.

“If we want our children to thrive, they need to be in school,” DeWine said.

Starting April 15, the state is launching an attendance dashboard that will show weekly attendance data for each district and school.

“This will offer early information about the effectiveness of attendance strategies, so that schools, districts and communities can take actionable steps to improve attendance,” he said.

Career tech

DeWine noted part of keeping students in school means making them want to attend class.

While Ohio has invested in career tech facilities and programs, more than 13,000 students are on waiting lists for their preferred program, he said.

“We must continue pushing to create more opportunities for our students who want to pursue career tech,” DeWine said. “Not only will this help students discover their interests — and stay in school — but it will also put them on a path to a rewarding career."

Youth fitness

The governor discussed a fitness challenge created by Lt. Gov. Jim Tressel that aims to build healthy habits in students in grades three through eight.

The challenge teaches children how to exercise, as well as the importance of sleep and nutrition.

Screen time

DeWine cited the state’s cellphone ban in K-12 classrooms as another step toward promoting mental health and wellness in children.

“The culture change in our schools is miraculous,” the governor said. “Our children are interacting and talking with each other again. School lunchrooms are vibrant, loud and echoing with laughter.”

However, he expressed concerns about children’s screen time outside the classroom and their exposure to violent and inappropriate content online.

“Excessive screen time is really a thief,” DeWine said. “Social media is a thief. All stealing from our children the most precious thing in life — time."

Artificial intelligence

The governor called on the Ohio General Assembly to ban the creation, possession and distribution of child pornography created by AI and to pass legislation that would hold tech companies responsible for AI that encourages people to harm themselves or others.

“Ohio law needs real consequences,” DeWine said. “The Ohio Attorney General and county prosecutors must have clear legal tools to hold these tech companies criminally and civilly accountable.”

Parental controls

He also asked the general assembly to pass a law requiring cellphone and tech companies to automatically implement parental control features that would enable parents to monitor and control what technology their children use, when and for how long.

DeWine noted children’s wellness goes past new laws. He encouraged parents and guardians to cut back on screen time, whether by restricting kids’ time with devices or encouraging them to participate in device-free activities.

“We can’t roll back the clock on technology, but all of us, as adults, can work together to control this technology to better protect all our children,” he said.