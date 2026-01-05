DeWine: Ohio’s subsidized child care program can last 8 weeks amid federal funding freeze

The Trump administration followed up its decision to freeze funds with a requirement that states prove good stewardship of the funds before receiving further payments.

“Certainly, we know that we need the federal funds to maintain the program as-is,” said Ohio Department of Children and Youth Director Kara Wente, who joined the governor for a Monday press conference. “We are going to work closely with our federal partners to ensure they have the information from us that they need to feel confident.”

As of Monday, the Trump administration had not yet clearly defined what it’s looking for, nor had it provided Ohio with a time frame for when it intended to clear states for further payments, DeWine told this news outlet.

Still, DeWine said he has “every confidence” that the Trump administration would “be satisfied with what we’re doing” and that the state would get funds before its eight-week window closed.

The only direct communication the state has received from the Trump administration came in an email exchange, which Wente described as an effort to outline the anti-fraud measures Ohio currently has in place, like an attendance-based payment system backed up by child-specific identification codes rather than an enrollment-based payment system.

“We got an email back that said, ‘Thank you for providing this information, we appreciate your diligence in safeguarding taxpayer dollars,’” Wente explained. “So, yes, we have been in communication, we shared our information (with) a high-ranking official at the Administration for Children and Families.”

DeWine said 100,000 children use Ohio’s subsidized child care program on a daily basis, and there are 5,200 facilities providing subsidized child care.

Minnesota has long been at the center of federal fraud concerns, with one federal prosecutor alleging in December that half or more of the roughly $18 billion in federal funds supporting 14 state-run programs in Minnesota since 2018 may have been stolen. One investigation involving funds for child nutrition, housing services and autism programs in Minnesota produced charges against 92 defendants, 82 of them being of Somali descent.

Last week, the Trump administration surged federal officers into Minnesota focused on child care fraud, with U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem posting on social media that the officers were “conducting a massive investigation on childcare and other rampant fraud.”

The federal action came shortly after a right-wing influencer claimed he found Somali-run daycare centers in Minneapolis had committed up to $100 million in fraud.

DeWine said Monday that the focus on Somalis in Minnesota has created a fervor in Ohio, which has a large Somali population in and around Columbus.

“There has been some connection, I’ve seen on social media, from people who say ‘Well, there’s lots of Somalians in Ohio, too; there’s Somalians in Minnesota; therefore, Ohio has a huge problem,’” DeWine said. “I don’t think that’s fair.”

DeWine said the state has uncovered fraud in Ohio child care centers that are run by Somalis and non-Somalis, alike.

“We don’t care who’s committing the fraud; we go after that and do whatever we can to stop it,” DeWine said. “...We need to look at this as not a Somalian problem, we need to look at this as a fraud problem.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

For more stories like this, sign up for our Ohio Politics newsletter. It’s free, curated, and delivered straight to your inbox every Thursday evening.

Avery Kreemer can be reached at 614-981-1422, on X, via email, or you can drop him a comment/tip with the survey below.