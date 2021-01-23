X

DeWine orders state budget cuts, restores from education funding

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine toured the Ohio Department of Health's Receipt, Store and Stage warehouse Nov. 30, 2020, to see the facility and review the process that will be used to redistribute the COVID-19 vaccine in Ohio.
Credit: CONTRIBUTED

By Laura A. Bischoff, Columbus Bureau

In an executive order signed Friday, Gov. Mike DeWine called for $390 million in across-the-board budget cuts for state agencies but also gave the go ahead to release $160 million to K-12 and $100 million to higher education.

The education funds had been previously held back when the DeWine administration made budget cuts last year.

The budget cuts don’t apply to debt service, pension payments, building rents or some other expenses.

The state’s cost savings measures, such as limiting employee travel and raises and a hiring freeze, remain in place.

The Ohio Constitution requires that the state budget be balanced.

The coronavirus pandemic and economic downturn forced the DeWine administration to make $775 million in budget cuts to balance the fiscal year 2020 budget. The fiscal year 2021 budget year ends June 30.

