DeWine signs bill that could close remaining area abortion clinics

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine signed a bill into law that creates new rules that could close the two remaining abortion clinics in Southwest Ohio.
Senate Bill 157, state Sen. Steve Huffman’s “born alive” bill, included an amendment sponsored by Sen. Niraj Antani, R-Miamisburg, saying abortion clinics operating under an exemption from state law cannot have emergency service agreements with any doctor who is connected to a public institution.
Only two of the state’s six abortion clinics operate under such variances: Women’s Med Center in Kettering and Planned Parenthood of Southwest Ohio, with its Cincinnati surgical center.
The law will go into effect March 21.
“We are considering all of our options will do what is necessary to protect access,” a Planned Parenthood spokeswoman said Thursday
The bill’s purpose is to stigmatize essential health care, criminalize doctors and eliminate abortion access, said Lauren Blauvelt-Copelin, Planned Parenthood of Greater Ohio’s VP of government affairs.
“The law that S.B. 157 purports to create already exists in our state,” Blauvelt-Copelin said. “But a last-minute targeted restriction on abortion providers (TRAP law), that would allow the department of health to revoke ambulatory surgical licenses, shutting down health centers and fully eliminating abortion access in Southwest Ohio.”
The new law expands the first-degree felony definition of “abortion manslaughter” to include failing to try to keep an infant born after an attempted abortion alive, such as by transferring an infant to a hospital. It creates a third-degree felony for failing to file a monthly “child survival form” for any fetus delivered alive after an abortion attempt.
Existing law already recognizes the personhood of anyone born at any stage.
However, Huffman said in a statement about the legislation passing that supporters believe this recognition alone is insufficient protection.
When S.B. 157 was signed, Huffman stated “Every child deserves to be treated with compassion and dignity, no matter what the circumstances of his or her birth. We are glad that Ohio law will recognize this and protect children born alive after a failed abortion.”
