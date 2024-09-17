DeWine, Springfield schools ask for students to return to school after string of threats

Hill relayed that one of the district’s elementary schools had about 200 of its 500 student enrollment absent on Tuesday. Threats against various school buildings, all found to have been hoaxes, have interrupted class in districts for the past week.

“Our attendance was down today,” Hill said. “There is still a high level of fear due to these unfounded threats and hoaxes that have marred our existence, really, for going on a week now.”

Tuesday was the first day of an increased presence of Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers in Springfield schools to help provide security and quell fears within the district. Megan Short, a parent with children at Snowhill Elementary and at Springfield High School, said having officers at the school makes her feel her children are safe, but it’s still bittersweet.

“At first I was really happy about it because this means they’re putting our children’s safety first,” she said. “But it makes me sad that we have to get to this point that (OSHP) has to be here in the first place.”

Hill said Tuesday was the first close-to-normal day the district has had in a week. DeWine, who spoke at city hall after touring Springfield school buildings, assured parents that the district will have the support of state troopers for “as long as necessary.”

“We do not believe there is a real threat out there, but we are certainly not going to take any chances,” said DeWine.

DeWine repeated that all of the threats have been unfounded. They’ve ranged from targeting Springfield schools to Springfield City Hall, to driver education programs and BMVs, and Springfield’s two universities. The state has said the bulk of the threats have come from outside the country but has not provided details on their origins.

