DHL and Crown produce Ohio-bred autonomous forklift technology

But this is the result of a collaboration between DHL Supply Chain, with its North American headquarters in Westerville, Ohio, and Crown Equipment with JBT Corp.

Caption One of Crown Equipment's plant in New Bremen, in a photo taken in late June 2019. THOMAS GNAU/STAFF

“Given Ohio’s history of innovation, it made sense to make the state the site of our first deployment of this new technology in the warehouse,” said Brian Gaunt, senior director, accelerated digitalization, DHL Supply Chain North America. “Our manual forklifts travel an estimated 25 million miles per year in our facilities, which makes pallet movement an excellent candidate for automation.”

The installation features Crown R 1000 Series DualMode reach trucks fitted with JBT Automated Systems robotics technology.

Equipped with the ability to operate 24/7/365, the autonomous forklift range spans six levels (27 feet) high and two pallets deep for putaway and retrieval, with a high degree of speed and precision especially at levels three and above, the companies said.

Caption (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris) Credit: Petros Giannakouris Credit: Petros Giannakouris

“Given our strong relationship with DHL Supply Chain and its reputation as a leader in innovation, it was a natural fit for us to work with the company on its first U.S. installation of our DualMode reach trucks,” said Jim Gaskell, director of global automation and emerging technologies, Crown Equipment.

The bottom line, according to the companies: Pick and putaway times from the autonomous forklifts are driving a 20 percent increase in efficiency, and these reach trucks deliver 98 percent or better reliability.