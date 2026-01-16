Did you hear tornado sirens in Kettering this morning? Here’s why.

While tornado sirens are tested at the first of each month in Kettering, some residents in the area of Marshall and David roads may have heard additional testing of tornado sirens in their area Friday morning.
The tornado sirens in this area went through additional testing Friday morning after the Kettering Fire Department heard some reports from residents who didn’t hear the sirens at the first of the month, according to the department.
The Kettering Fire Department wanted to make sure those sirens were working properly, so the department retested those sirens Friday morning.
About the Author