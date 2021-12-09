Discharge possible for those refusing vaccine, Air Force says

Those who have been denied a medical exemption or religious accommodation from the vaccine requirement have five calendar days from that denial begin a vaccination regimen or appeal to a final authority, the Air Force also said Wednesday.

“Service members who continue to refuse to obey a lawful order to receive the COVID-19 vaccine after their exemption request/final appeal has been denied or retirement/separation has not been approved will be subject to administrative discharge,” the service said.

Service members separated due to refusal of the COVID-19 vaccine will not be eligible for involuntary separation pay and will be subject to recoupment of any unearned special or incentive pays, the Air Force also said.

Unvaccinated Airmen and Guardians who submitted a request to retire or separate prior to Nov. 2, 2021, with a retirement or separation date on or before April 1, 2022, may be granted an administrative exemption from the vaccination requirement, the Air Force said Wednesday.

“Unvaccinated Airmen or Guardians with a request for medical exemption or religious accommodation are temporarily exempt from the COVID-19 vaccination requirement while their request is under review,” the Air Force said.

Last month, Secretary of the Air Force Frank Kendall warned that the requirement to receive the COVID-19 vaccine is a “lawful order” of service members.

“The bottom line is that willfully disobeying a lawful order is incompatible with military service. And to get a vaccination is a lawful order,” Kendall said in a Facebook town hall on Nov. 18. “The secretary of defense put that order out. We’re implementing it in the Air Force.”