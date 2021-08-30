Duramax 3.0L engine production halted; Moraine production goes on

The recently built Brookville DMAX plant operates concurrently with the original DMAX plant in Moraine, sending the Moraine plant machined engine components.

From Moraine, finished diesel engines go to a GM plant in Flint, where the engines are built into the new Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra HDs (heavy duty) trucks.

DMAX in Moraine has about 800 workers.

The site quotes Megan Soule, a spokeswoman for Chevrolet trucks and SUVs.

“The 3.0-liter Duramax diesel is not being discontinued,” Soule is quoted as saying there. “We have currently paused production of trucks with that engine due to a temporary part shortage. We will resume production with the 3.0-liter Duramax diesel as soon as possible.”