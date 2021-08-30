dayton-daily-news logo
Duramax 3.0L engine production halted; Moraine production goes on

DMAX and Tenneco are two local manufacturers that appear to have gotten bomb threats Friday. THOMAS GNAU/STAFF
DMAX and Tenneco are two local manufacturers that appear to have gotten bomb threats Friday. THOMAS GNAU/STAFF

By Thomas Gnau
34 minutes ago

An web forum said production of one type of Duramax engine has been halted temporarily due to supply chain problems, but the DMAX plants in Moraine and Brookville are not affected, a General Motors spokesman said Monday.

A post on PickupTruckTalk.com said Monday that production of the 3.0 liter Duramax engine was temporarily halted, which a GM spokesman confirmed to the Dayton Daily News.

“DMAX in Moraine is not being impacted at all,” GM spokesman Daniel Flores said. “They’re still running regular production.”

The DMAX plant in Moraine, owned by General Motors and Isuzu, produces the 6.6-liter Duramax engine.

The 3-liter engine, built in Michigan, instead is temporarily impacted. “We stopped production due to a parts shortage,” Flores said.

The recently built Brookville DMAX plant operates concurrently with the original DMAX plant in Moraine, sending the Moraine plant machined engine components.

From Moraine, finished diesel engines go to a GM plant in Flint, where the engines are built into the new Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra HDs (heavy duty) trucks.

DMAX in Moraine has about 800 workers.

The site quotes Megan Soule, a spokeswoman for Chevrolet trucks and SUVs.

“The 3.0-liter Duramax diesel is not being discontinued,” Soule is quoted as saying there. “We have currently paused production of trucks with that engine due to a temporary part shortage. We will resume production with the 3.0-liter Duramax diesel as soon as possible.”

