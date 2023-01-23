Do you have unclaimed money? Here’s how to find out.

The average claim was $4,000 dollars last year, according to a press release from The Ohio Department of Commerce Division. The division is holding onto $3 billion in unclaimed funds and within the last year, more than $134 million in missing money has been returned.

“You can look up an unclaimed fund for anyone and we encourage you to do that,” Susie Wagner, outreach administrator for the Division of Unclaimed Funds, said. “We have found that much of the unclaimed funds belong to people over 50 years of age and deceased individuals. So, we want people to not only search their names, search their parents, grandparents and any family members who are living or deceased.”