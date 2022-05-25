BreakingNews
Warrant issued, man charged in deadly shooting the led to Dayton SWAT standoff
dayton-daily-news logo
X

Dog dies after morning apartment fire in Washington Twp.

Washington Twp. firefighters responded to a apartment fire on Lake Glen Court Wednesday, May 25, 2022. No one was home at the apartment at the time except for a dog, who passed away at the scene. MARSHALL GORBY \STAFF

caption arrowCaption
Washington Twp. firefighters responded to a apartment fire on Lake Glen Court Wednesday, May 25, 2022. No one was home at the apartment at the time except for a dog, who passed away at the scene. MARSHALL GORBY \STAFF

Local News
By
1 hour ago

A dog died following a morning fire at an apartment building in Washington Twp.

The fire was reported around 8:20 a.m. in the 2100 block of Lake Glen Court, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.

Initial reports indicated smoke was showing from one side of the two-story building and that crews were evacuating other apartments.

ExploreSome businesses moved on after tornadoes; others say ‘future is very, very bright’

No one was inside the apartment where the fire was reported, according to Washington Twp. fire crews. The apartment is not habitable, but the other units in the building are believed to be livable.

No injuries were reported.

We are working to learn more and will update this story as more information is available.

In Other News
1
Wage theft: 200k+ Ohio workers aren’t paid minimum wage
2
State projects budget before legislators: Which areas could get what?
3
Whitewater Park in West Carrollton could be ‘transformative’ for city
4
‘Sanctuary City’ marks first anniversary in Lebanon with rally
5
Mason methadone clinic makes settlement deal with U.S. attorney

About the Author

© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, , and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top