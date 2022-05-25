Dog dies after morning apartment fire in Washington Twp.

A dog died following a morning fire at an apartment building in Washington Twp.
The fire was reported around 8:20 a.m. in the 2100 block of Lake Glen Court, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.
Initial reports indicated smoke was showing from one side of the two-story building and that crews were evacuating other apartments.
No one was inside the apartment where the fire was reported, according to Washington Twp. fire crews. The apartment is not habitable, but the other units in the building are believed to be livable.
No injuries were reported.
We are working to learn more and will update this story as more information is available.
