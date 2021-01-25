DOJ: Dayton man admits stealing more than 50 guns from Target World

A Dayton man pleaded guilty Monday in U.S. District Court in Dayton to conspiring with others to steal more than 50 firearms in June 2018 from Target World in the Cincinnati suburb of Sharonville.
Miyauhn Alante Vineyard, 21, admitted that on June 17, 2018, he and other co-conspirators parked in a nearby parking lot and cut off an exterior door lock to the store on East Kemper Road before smashing display cases and stealing 58 firearms, according to a release from David M. DeVillers, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Ohio.
Credit: ATF
Two days later, the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives recovered 10 of the stolen firearms through a third-party sale, according to court documents.
Vineyard pleaded guilty to conspiring to steal firearms from a federal firearms licensee, a crime punishable by up to five years in prison.
This case is being prosecuted as part of Project Safe Neighborhoods of the Department of Justice’s violent crime reduction efforts, the release stated.