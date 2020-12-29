Dollar General robbery suspects in 3-car crash after chase indicted

Two Dayton men are indicted following robbery earlier this month at a Dollar General that led to a three-car crash during a brief police chase.
Darnell Schnett Beans, 22, and Jamal Antonio Mosley, 25, are scheduled to be arraigned Thursday in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court.
Dayton police were called just before 1:40 p.m. Dec. 19 to an armed robbery at the store at 445 Salem Ave. in Dayton.
Lt. Stephen Clark of the Dayton Police Department’s West Patrol Operations Division said officers who responded to the robbery provided suspect descriptions and additional information. When officers tried to make a traffic stop, the driver fled and was involved in a brief pursuit that ended in a three-car crash at Hoover and Gettysburg avenues in Dayton.
“The suspects were apprehended and evidence of the aggravated robbery was recovered,” Clark said earlier this month.
The driver of a black 2006 Pontiac G6 was identified as Mosley, and Beans was one of his two passengers, police said.
Beans and Mosley, who are held in the Montgomery County Jail, are each charged with aggravated robbery and three counts of kidnapping, all with three-year firearm specifications, plus failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, carrying concealed weapons, improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle and obstructing official business, according to a Montgomery County grand jury report released Tuesday.
Charges have not been filed against the third passenger in the car, identified as 23-year-old Yaron B. Devoise of Dayton. He also was booked into the jail with Beans and Mosley, but has since been released.