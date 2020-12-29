Dollar General robbery suspects in 3-car crash after chase indicted

The driver of a black 2006 Pontiac G6 was identified as Mosley, and Beans was one of his two passengers, police said.

Beans and Mosley, who are held in the Montgomery County Jail, are each charged with aggravated robbery and three counts of kidnapping, all with three-year firearm specifications, plus failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, carrying concealed weapons, improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle and obstructing official business, according to a Montgomery County grand jury report released Tuesday.

Charges have not been filed against the third passenger in the car, identified as 23-year-old Yaron B. Devoise of Dayton. He also was booked into the jail with Beans and Mosley, but has since been released.