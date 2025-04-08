Dolly’s Burgers & Shakes opens second location today in Dayton region

The family style restaurant is located at 20 Troy Town Drive. This is the former location of Frisch’s Big Boy that closed its doors in November 2024.

Credit: Bryant Billing Credit: Bryant Billing

Dolly’s Burgers & Shakes is the working title of BBRG’s new venture in southwest Ohio, a press release from the company stated. This is the chain’s fourth Dolly’s location in Ohio and second in the Dayton region.

The Michigan-based restaurant group, founded in 1936, operates and manages 58 restaurants in Ohio, Michigan, California, Nevada, North Dakota and internationally in Thailand.

Dolly’s will serve the familiar flavors its parent company is known for.

“Our menu features our Signature Burger, The Dolly Chicken Sandwich, Fish and Chips Dinner and our Classic Blockbuster Breakfast, among so many other favorite dishes,” Afr said. “We take pride in serving our sauces, soups, dressings, and ice cream made in our very own commissary.”

Up to 150 dine-in or carry-out guests that visit the restaurant today starting at 2 p.m. will get a free Signature Burger. Guests may start lining up at 1:30 p.m.

In addition, all guests will have a chance to win door prizes such as Dayton Dragons tickets and Kings Island season passes.

First responders, police, fire and paramedics in uniform can receive one free meal each day until April 14.

It is unknown where the next Dolly’s restaurant will be located. The company has several full- and part-time positions available online for restaurants in Englewood, Fairborn, Huber Heights, Kettering, Lebanon, Sugarcreek Twp. and Xenia.

“I’m going to keep going,” Afr said. “Right now, we’re tentatively at 55ish and I think that’s going to increase. If I can find more, I’m going to do more.”

MORE DETAILS

Dolly’s Burgers & Shakes offers a breakfast bar from 7 to 11 a.m. on weekdays and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on weekends. A daily soup and salad bar is available 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. and a weekly seafood buffet is offered between 4-9 p.m. each Friday through Easter.

For more information, visit the restaurant’s Facebook page.