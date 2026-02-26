Domestic dispute leads to temporary shelter in place at Huber Heights elementary school

A Huber Heights elementary school temporarily sheltered in place Thursday morning as police investigated an incident nearby.
Police received a report of a domestic dispute where an 18-year-old man reportedly left a house on Nowak Avenue with a gun, said Huber Heights police Sgt. Joshua Fosnight.
“Because of the proximity to Wright Brothers Elementary, we notified the schools, who conducted a ‘shelter-in-place’ as a precaution,” he said.
Officers found the man shortly after near Kitridge Road and Brandt Pike and took him into custody for aggravated menacing.
Police did not find a firearm on him, Fosnight said.
No injuries were reported.
