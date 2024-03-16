Donald Trump and Bernie Moreno to speak at campaign rally in Dayton today

Trump is the presumptive Republican Party nominee for president and will face President Joe Biden, the presumptive Democratic Party nominee, and possibly other candidates in November’s General Election.

Trump endorsed Moreno, a Westlake businessman who is running against state Sen. Matt Dolan of Chagrin Falls and Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose of Columbus in the March 19 primary. In November the winner will challenge incumbent Democrat U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown, who is unopposed in his primary.

Trump’s most recent campaign stop in the area was also at Wright Bros. Aero, where he campaigned on Nov. 7, 2022 for J.D. Vance, who was elected to the U.S. Senate later that month.

“President Trump is a transformational leader for America and we are so excited to rally with him ahead of Tuesday’s crucial election. President Trump knows just how important this election is — it’s a contest between the America-First Republican Party and the broken down RINO establishment,” Moreno said in a statement released by his campaign earlier this week.

Moreno also has endorsements from Vance, and area congressmen Rep. Warren Davidson, R-Troy; and Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Urbana.

Dolan is endorsed by Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and former U.S. Sen. Rob Portman.

LaRose is endorsed by U.S. Rep. Mike Turner, R-Dayton; and Butler County Sheriff Richard K. Jones.

“Bernie Moreno can’t beat Sherrod Brown and he won’t win this primary. This last minute attempt to drag his struggling campaign across the finish line will only make it harder and more expensive to win the senate in November,” Dolan campaign spokesman Chris Maloney said earlier this week.

The campaign for LaRose did not respond to requests for comment.

Montgomery County Republican Party Chairman state Rep. Phil Plummer, R-Butler Twp., said Montgomery County is a large, important county in the Ohio primary so it’s not surprising Trump would stump here for Moreno right before Election Day.

“There’s a lot of energy about former president Trump coming to our community,” he said. “It’ll be an interesting primary.”

Local Democrats meanwhile derided the planned Trump visit.

“Donald Trump and Bernie Moreno will take the stage on Saturday to push their anti-worker, anti-choice agenda for Ohio,” said Mohamed Al-Hamdani, chairman of the Montgomery County Democratic Party in comments earlier this week. “Trump and Moreno are both out-of-touch millionaires who have been sued for stealing their employees’ wages and who support extreme national abortion bans. They don’t stand with Ohio’s working families and no amount of campaign rally lip-service will fool Ohio voters.”

Those interested in attending can get tickets at https://www.donaldjtrump.com/events.

• Sign up for our afternoon newsletter: The Afternoon Update brings the day’s latest news to your inbox each afternoon

Follow @LynnHulseyDDN on Facebook, Instagram and X.

Explore See more stories by Lynn Hulsey

Explore Incorrect return envelopes sent to hundreds of Montgomery County absentee voters