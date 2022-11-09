BreakingNews
Vance takes lead in U.S. Senate race

Republican J.D. Vance has a narrow lead in Ohio’s race for U.S. Senate, according to partial, unofficial results reported by the Ohio Secretary of State.

Vance has 50.24% of the vote and Tim Ryan has 49.76%.

U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan, D-Howland Twp., has been in the U.S. House of Representatives for 19 years, serving two years in the Ohio Senate before that. He ran in the Democratic Party presidential primary, withdrawing in October 2019.

Republican J.D. Vance of Cincinnati is a Middletown native, author of Hillbilly Elegy and co-founder of Narya, a venture capital firm in Cincinnati. Endorsed by former President Donald Trump, Vance is making his first bid for political office.

Lynn Hulsey is an investigative reporter focusing on business, the economy, government and politics.

