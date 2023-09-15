Doran to fill vacancy on Huber Heights school board

The Huber Heights City Schools Board of Education on Thursday appointed Chuck Doran to the school board, filling the seat vacated by Robert Mullins last month.

A longtime resident of Huber Heights, Doran has been a franchisee of multiple Lee’s Famous Recipe Chicken restaurants since 2014. His previous experience includes working as director of business development for Protobox LLC, a defense contracting company specializing in visual display systems.

Doran is an active member and former president of the Huber Heights Rotary. He currently serves on the board of the Huber Heights YMCA, and is a member and former president of Business Networking International.

Doran attended Wayne High School, graduating in 1978. He earned a bachelor’s degree in political science with a minor in economics from the University of Dayton. He participated in the National Political Science Honor Society at UD, and was a member of the UD bowling team and Pi Sigma Alpha fraternity.

Mullins began his first term with the board in January 2020, according to Superintendent Jason Enix. He served as board president for one year in 2022.

In a resignation letter submitted to the board on Aug. 24, Mullins said the reason for his departure is that he recently moved out of the Huber Heights City School District. Board policy states members must reside within the district while they serve.

Doran will complete the remainder of Mullins’ term, which expires on Dec. 31, 2023. Huber Heights voters will cast ballots to decide two school board seats in the November election.

