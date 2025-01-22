Downtown Dayton contractor wins slice of huge $4B Navy contract

Among them: Dayton’s own Infinity.

It is expected that more than $4 billion of services will be procured annually through orders issued under the contract, primarily in the realms of engineering and program management.

“The first Infinity Labs milestone of 2025 is a $4B IDIQ win with the U.S. Navy on the SeaPort-NxG contract,“ the company said on LinkedIn. ”To our mission partners and networks below, we’re excited for the opportunity to work with your teams and solve tomorrow’s challenges today."

Indefinite Delivery Indefinite Quantity or “IDIQ” contracts are often awarded when the federal government can’t say with precision how many services will be required to fulfill a contract.

“Onboarding to SeaPort NxG is a milestone for Infinity Labs as it demonstrates capabilities and expertise across services and domains,” company Chief Growth and Marketing Officer Jason Molnar said in a statement. “We’re grateful to the multitude of United States Navy and United States Marine Corps stakeholders for their trust and confidence in our national team and look forward to bringing transformational solutions to new mission partners.”

The company has been making moves in recent years. Infinity Labs moved to its 15 W. Fourth St. home, adjacent to the revitalized downtown Dayton Arcade, in late 2023.

The company was born during the COVID-19 pandemic. About 75% of its employees are in Ohio, company leaders said in 2023. Others work from across the continent in several states.

Infinity in 2023 announced the opening of an office in Colorado Springs. The company also counts locations in Texas, New Mexico, Florida, Alabama, New York and beyond.