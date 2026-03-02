Breaking: Downtown Dayton PNC branch closing down

The PNC Bank branch in downtown Dayton will close down after May 15. PNC has a retail branch and offices at 312 N. Patterson Blvd., and the bank was the anchor tenant of the first new privately-funded office building in downtown in two decades.

In a letter to customers, PNC said the downtown branch is closing because consumers have more financial service choices than ever before and they are using branches very differently.

“With this in mind, we have carefully studied the effectiveness of our branches based on their physical capacity as well as the number of customers who frequent each location,” the company said.

The downtown branch will be combined into another branch located about two miles away at 1501 Troy St. in northeast Dayton.

PNC opened the downtown branch in the summer of 2015. PNC was one of the first tenants of the four-story office building, which is located in a section of the center city called the Water Street District.

The bank opened a retail branch in the lobby of the first floor building. PNC also opened offices on the upper floors that served as the company’s regional headquarters.

Other tenants of the building include the law firm Bricker Graydon and Snap Fitness.

In a 2025 annual report, PNC said that it plans to invest $2 billion in its branch network over the next five years. PNC plans to create 300 new branches and renovate all of the branches in its entire network.

But the company has shuttered multiple local branches in recent years.

PNC Bank shut down a branch on the 700 block of West National Road in Vandalia a year ago. The company closed another location at 2720 Far Hills Ave. in Oakwood in February 2022. A branch at 721 E. Dixie Drive in West Carrollton went dark in April 2022.

PNC Bank is the fourth largest branch network in the United States, with more than 2,200 locations nationwide.

