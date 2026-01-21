Dozens displaced in Kettering apartment fire

Firefighters arrived on scene to heavy smoke and flames, said Assistant Fire Chief Mike Miller.

Everyone was able to evacuate safely. Approximately 30 residents were displaced because crews had to shut off the gas, Miller said.

A damage estimate was not available on Wednesday. However, Miller said the primary apartment building was likely a total loss. Damage also extended to a second building.

About six to eight units were damaged by the fire.

Drywall fell on a firefighter’s head, but Miller said he is OK. No other injuries were reported.

Bitter cold Tuesday added to harsh conditions as firefighters battled the fire. Water was freezing fast, leading to icy pavements, Miller said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.