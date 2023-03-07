DPS board calls RTA plan to not bus students a civil rights issue

According to a recent Dayton Daily News analysis, Dayton police have responded to hundreds of calls for service for disturbances and concerns near the downtown bus hub in the last six months, leading to increased attention on the area and questions about causes and solutions.

The RTA specifically cited issues around the bus hub downtown on East Third Street and South Jefferson Street, blaming students for the issues. But DPS has pushed back several times on that.

“The majority of incidents have not involved our students,” Goodwine said. “It would be more conducive for the RTA to follow up with the appropriate schools to address these concerns, rather than attempting to bar all students from the RTA altogether.”

DPS superintendent Elizabeth Lolli said the RTA should be reaching out to individual schools or to her as the superintendent when specific students cause problems, but so far, that hasn’t happened.

“I’m just saying that students need to be identified, for whatever school they go to, so their schools can apply whatever discipline,” she said. “We are not seeing any of our students that have been brought to us or their names told to us.”

DPS is busing about 12,000 students every day to DPS and charter schools, said David Lawrence, the business manager for the district, who is also in charge of transportation. DPS has about 11,000 students total from preschool through high school.

Joe Lacey, a board member who lives downtown, said he wants to make sure downtown is a welcoming place for people. But this is also about allowing a community to access public transportation, he said.

“The idea of making rules or policies or procedures of your public transportation system to exclude Dayton Public School students is a violation, I believe, of civil rights,” Lacey said.

Board member Jocelyn Rhynard pointed out that large urban districts across Ohio are struggling with busing this year, including Columbus City Schools. Apart from the RTA, Dayton schools have also received complaints from charter and parochial schools who say their students are dropped off late and picked up late.

“We have to transport thousands of kids to schools every single day,” Rhynard said. “And the difficulty and logistics of getting that done is difficult.”

Lolli said the district is working with the state to change laws around what the district is required to do.

But she and Lawrence said the district is considering alternative options for next school year, if the RTA does not allow students on the buses. While Lolli plans to leave at the end of this school year, she said the school board and the district’s team will continue to work on this.

“Right now, Dr. Lolli, myself and others at Dayton Public Schools are working on a plan for next year, to see if we can free up some buses to provide transportation,” Lawrence said.

Last year, DPS used an outside yellow bus, First Student, to provide busing to charter school students and bused all their own students. But with state law changes that included increased fines for not getting kids to school on time, DPS took over busing again this year.

Lolli sad if RTA does not bus students next year, they will “take action,” but said she didn’t know what that action would be yet.

“It’s the law,” she said, to bus everyone.

Cornelius Frolik contributed to this story.