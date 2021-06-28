DPS free summer food program begins next week

A free summer meal program offered through a partnership between Dayton Public Schools and the Ohio Department of Education begins next week.
Children 18 and younger are eligible to receive free breakfast, lunch and a snack at various churches, summer camps and schools holding summer programs. Food also will be available for pickup in several locations throughout the community, the district announced Monday.
The program begins Tuesday, July 6 and runs through Aug. 6.
2021 Summer Food Service Program Schedule
On-site programs
- Belmont High School, 615 Wayne Ave, Dayton. July 12-23: 8 to 8:30 a.m. breakfast; noon to 12:30 p.m. lunch
- Cleveland Elementary School, 1102 S. Pursell Ave., Dayton. July 6-30: 8 to 8:30 a.m. breakfast; noon to 12:30 p.m. lunch
- College Hill Community Church, 1547 Philadelphia Drive, Dayton. July 6-30; 8:30 to 9 a.m. breakfast; 11:30 a.m. to noon lunch
- Corinthian Baptist Church, 700 S. James H. McGee Blvd., Dayton. July 6-30: 8:30 to 9 a.m. breakfast; 11:30 a.m. to noon lunch
- Fairview Elementary School, 2314 Elsmere Ave., Dayton. July 12-Aug. 5; 8 to 8:30 a.m. breakfast; 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. lunch
- Kemp Elementary School, 1923 Gondert Ave., Dayton. July 12-23; 8 to 8:30 a.m. breakfast; noon to 12:30 p.m. lunch
- Louise Troy School, 1630 Miami Chapel Road, Dayton. July 12-23; 8 to 8:30 a.m. breakfast; noon to 12:30 p.m. lunch
- Meadowdale High School, 3873 Whitestone Court, Dayton. July 12-23; 8 to 8:30 a.m. breakfast; noon to 12:30 p.m. lunch
- Ruskin Elementary School, 407 Ambrose Court, Dayton. July 6-29; 8:30 to 9 a.m. breakfast; 12:30 to 1 p.m. lunch
- Valerie Elementary School, 3874 Yellowstone Drive, Dayton. July 12-23. 8 to 8:30 a.m. breakfast; noon to 12:30 p.m. lunch
- Westwood Elementary School, 2805 Oakridge Drive, Dayton. July 12-23. 8 to 8:30 a.m. breakfast; noon to 12:30 p.m. lunch
- Wright Brothers Middle School, 1361 Huffman Ave., Dayton. July 12-23 Monday & Wednesday times to be determined later
Pickup locations, July 6-Aug. 6
- Caliph Court Apartments, 5005-5078 Caliph Court, Dayton. noon Tuesday & Thursday
- Cornell Ridge Apartments, 2006 Cornell Ridge Drive, Dayton. 12:30 p.m. Tuesday & Thursday
- DeSoto Bass Courts Apartments, 1801 Attucks Place, Dayton. 11 a.m. Tuesday & Thursday
- Eagle Ridge Apartments, lower parking lot, 5027 Northcrest Drive, Dayton. 12:30 p.m. Tuesday & Thursday
- Edison Elementary School, 228 N. Broadway St., Dayton. 11:30 a.m. Monday & Wednesday
- Edwin Joel Brown Middle School, 31 Willowwood Drive, Dayton. 12:10 p.m. Tuesday & Thursday
- Germantown Village Apartments, parking lot by entrance, 468 S. Broadway St., Dayton. 11:50 a.m. Monday & Wednesday
- Hilltop Homes, 631 Groveland Ave., Dayton. 12:45 p.m. Monday & Wednesday
- Lohrey Recreation Center, 3266 Glenarm Ave., Dayton. 11 a.m. Monday & Wednesday
- Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church, 27 N. Gettysburg Ave., Dayton. 12:30 p.m. Monday & Wednesday
- Mount Crest Court Apartments, 700 Mount Crest Court, Dayton. 11 a.m. Tuesday & Thursday
- Northwest Recreation Center, front parking lot, 1600 Princeton Drive, Dayton. 11:20 a.m. Tuesday & Thursday
- Riverside Estates, 4011-4068 Iddings Court, Dayton. 12:50 p.m. Tuesday & Thursday
- Riverview Terrace, 3310 W. Riverview Ave., Dayton. 12:15 p.m. Monday & Wednesday
- Roosevelt Elementary School, 1923 W. Third St., Dayton. 12:40 p.m. Tuesday & Thursday
- Rosa Parks Early Learning Center, 3705 Lori Sue Drive. Dayton. 12:15 p.m. Tuesday & Thursday
- Triangleview Apartments, 2728 Triangle View Drive, Dayton. 11 a.m. Monday & Wednesday
- Whitney Young Estates, 4412 Germantown Pike, Dayton. 11:30 a.m. Tuesday & Thursday
Sites and times are subject to change, so participants are urged to check here daily.
For more sites, call the U.S. Department of Agriculture National Hunger Hotline at 1-866-3-HUNGRY (486479) or 1-877-8-HAMBRE (for Spanish) from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Friday, or text “food” or “comida” to 877-877.