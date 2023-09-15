DPS says employee who hit three-year-old was immediately put on leave, later resigned

Dayton Public Schools says the former employee accused of abusing a three-year-old autistic child on Aug. 21 was immediately put on leave after the incident and later resigned.

“Immediately upon viewing the video, the Department of Human Resources and Department of Safety & Security were contacted to open an investigation,” said interim Dayton Public Schools superintendent David Lawrence. “On the day of the incident, the parents of the student involved were told about the incident in person. The employee involved in the incident was placed on administrative leave that day. He ultimately resigned in lieu of termination. The District has reported this incident to the Ohio Department of Education.”

The three-year-old, Braylen Tootle, is doing ok and under doctor’s care, his parents, Robert Tootle and Taneshia Lindsay, said. Lindsay said Braylen is still attending Rosa Parks Early Child Learning Center, which is the school where the paraprofessional is accused of abusing Braylen.

Tootle and Lindsay say they were not informed of the incident until later in the day, after they picked up their kid from school.

The family’s lawyer, Michael Wright, said the statement raises more questions than answers and accused DPS of attempting to cover up what happened.

“Why was he allowed to resign?” Wright said. “They did not tell the family everything necessary to make sure that that child got the proper treatment that he needed. They downplayed this.”

Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office spokesman Greg Flannagan said the case is still under investigation by a detective. When the investigation is finished, charges will be considered.

“As soon as the investigation is completed, we will determine the appropriate criminal charges,” Flannagan said. “We would not release the suspect’s name at this time because he is an uncharged suspect.”

The paraprofessional’s name is unknown. The family says they never saw him before the video.

Dayton Public said the district has contacted Rosa Parks families, and will meet with them to discuss the situation next week.

“Again, the actions demonstrated in the video are contrary to all employee training, do not promote a culture conducive to learning, and are not tolerated in Dayton Public Schools,” Lawrence said. “The safety of all students is the District’s utmost priority, and we would like to thank families for their support as we work to ensure a safe learning environment for all students.”