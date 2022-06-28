dayton-daily-news logo
DPS won’t arm teachers; board resolution objects to HB 99

Dayton Public Schools headquarters at 115 S. Ludlow St.

Local News
By
Dayton Public Schools teachers and staff will not be armed.

Gov. Mike DeWine on June 13 signed Ohio House Bill 99, which allows local school boards to decide whether to allow more armed personnel, including teachers and other staff, in their school buildings with as little as 24 hours of training.

The Dayton Board of Education on Tuesday evening passed a resolution to object to House Bill 99, which it said would create a dangerous school environment.

“The Dayton Public Schools Board of Education believes that teachers and other educators in our schools, who educate, mentor and nurture their students should not be asked to arm themselves with deadly weapons in a misguided attempt to make their students safer,” the resolution read.

HB 99 reduces the training requirement for school employees authorized by a school board to be armed from more than 600 hours to 24 hours of initial instruction and eight hours of annual requalification training.

It also creates the Ohio School Safety and Crisis Center under the state Department of Public Safety.

State Rep. Thomas Hall, R-Madison Twp., Butler County, introduced HB 99 in February 2021. It passed the House in November but moldered in a Senate committee until the May 24 mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas, where 19 elementary students and two teachers died.

The two major Ohio teachers’ unions — the Ohio Federation of Teachers and the Ohio Education Association — issued a joint statement earlier this month calling the proposal “dangerous and irresponsible.”

