Mad River among districts who plan to allow staff access to guns if governor signs law

Wyen said the district will be reviewing the policy to ensure it complies with the current law and will update it if needed before reinstituting the team.

HB 99 would allow people whose names were submitted by their local school board to the new Ohio School Safety and Crisis Center, run by the Department of Public Safety, access to weapons on school grounds. They would have to undergo a yearly criminal records check.

Those chosen would also have to undergo training, but it is not the same training as Ohio police officers. Peace officers must go through more than 700 hours of training to complete their certificate, according to the Ohio Attorney General’s Office.

Wyen said the district response team in Mad River has undergone 24 hours of Faster Saves Lives Training through Buckeye Firearms; 20 hours of Ohio Peace Officer Training Academy (OPOTA) private security firearms training; Stop the Bleed training, which goes over tourniquet care; a four-hour annual OPOTA Private Security Firearms requalification; annual move and shoot exercises with the Riverside police department and quarterly range time.

Wyen said the staff members were training outside of school hours throughout the 2021-22 school year, though they could not legally have access to guns inside schools.

Under HB 99, any local school district would have to notify the public they are allowing personnel to have access to guns inside the school zone. But the district does not have to identify which people have access or where the guns will be stored.

Any district that wanted to implement such a plan would have to go through their district’s Board of Education, noted Will Schwartz, deputy director of legislative services for the Ohio School Boards Association. That means if a district wanted to implement a plan but has not done so already, a public meeting and vote would need to take place.

Wyen said in the four years that Mad River had a district response team, there weren’t any issues. The team became an accepted part of the school’s culture, he said.

Explore Welcome Stadium revamp to break ground this week

Last week, the two major Ohio teachers’ unions – the Ohio Federation of Teachers and the Ohio Education Association - issued a joint statement asking DeWine to veto HB 99, calling the proposal “dangerous and irresponsible.”

“Teachers and other school employees should not be asked to serve dual roles as educators and school safety personnel armed with weapons, but, if they are, rigorous training standards, as set under current Ohio law, are essential,” the unions said in a joint statement.

Wyen said Mad River is not the only Ohio school that has a district response team.

“The reality is, there are a number of school districts in Ohio that had response teams in place,” he said. “Some were very public with the information, some were not. To my knowledge, there were never any issues in those districts.”

Other districts, including Miamisburg, Dayton Public Schools and Springboro, have not yet decided if they would implement a district response team under HB 99, officials said. Centerville Schools said it does not have any plans to change from its current policy, according to spokeswoman Sarah Swan.