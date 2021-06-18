dayton-daily-news logo
Driver flees after vehicle hits man crossing street in Dayton; serious injuries suspected

Local News | 1 hour ago
By Kristen Spicker

A man crossing the street in Dayton Thursday night suffered suspected serious injuries when he was hit by a minivan.

Around 10:45 p.m., the man was crossing West Stewart Avenue near Carr Street outside the crosswalk when an unknown minivan hit him, according to a Dayton police crash report.

The driver failed to stop or properly identify themselves.

Dayton Fire Department crews transported to the man to Miami Valley Hospital.

We are working to learn more and will update this story as more information is available.

