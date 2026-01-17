Driver injured in multi‑vehicle crash on I‑70 in Huber Heights

Police said the initial investigation found that one vehicle may have struck a disabled vehicle on the shoulder outside of the roadway which caused a secondary crash.

Some of the vehicles involved were damaged from debris and not directly involved, according to police.

The driver of one of the vehicles who was conscious at the scene was transported to a local hospital for further evaluation.

The crash is still under investigation to determine the sequence of events and to identify the primary cause, according to the Huber Heights Police Division.