Driver of Ford Model-T hit and injured in Darke County wreck

A driver of Ford Model-T was injured Saturday afternoon in an accident at the intersection of Wildcat and Palestine Union City roads in Darke County.
A 2008 maroon Buick driven west by Mary Mote, 66, on Wildcat Road after pulling from a stop sign around 12:57 p.m. failed to yield the right of way to a 1923 Model-T driven by Jeffrey Mote, 51, south on Palestine Union City Road, a release from the Darke County sheriff’s office said.
Jeffery Mote was flown by Careflight to Miami Valley Hospital. Mary Mote was not injured. Jeffery Mote’s condition is not known at this time.
The crash is under investigation.
In Other News
1
League of Women Voters offering panel discussion on gerrymandering
2
Dayton cold case: Police seeking help to finally find killer of...
3
Dayton’s Courthouse Square: Could it become more like Fountain Square...
4
Concerns for children’s mental health rise as school begins in the...
5
Demolition of 65-year-old former Fairborn school expected to start soon
About the Author