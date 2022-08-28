Driver of Ford Model-T hit and injured in Darke County wreck

A 2008 maroon Buick driven west by Mary Mote, 66, on Wildcat Road after pulling from a stop sign around 12:57 p.m. failed to yield the right of way to a 1923 Model-T driven by Jeffrey Mote, 51, south on Palestine Union City Road, a release from the Darke County sheriff’s office said.

Jeffery Mote was flown by Careflight to Miami Valley Hospital. Mary Mote was not injured. Jeffery Mote’s condition is not known at this time.