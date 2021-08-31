dayton-daily-news logo
Driver strikes Kettering man working on Darke County roadway

By Jen Balduf, Staff Writer
10 minutes ago

A Kettering man working in the road suffered minor injuries Tuesday morning after he was struck by a pickup truck at a Darke County intersection.

Crews were called around 11:15 a.m. to the intersection of state Route 571 and Wagner Road for a crash involving a pedestrian, according to a release from the Darke County Sheriff’s Office.

A black 2004 Chevrolet Silverado, driven by Galen Miller, 77, of Palestine, was headed east on Wagner Road and stopped at the intersection of state Route 571. Miller then proceeded into the intersection, where he struck a pedestrian worker, identified as 56-year-old Paul Schaefer, who then fell onto the roadway, according to preliminary investigation.

Schafer was taken to Wayne HealthCare for minor injuries, the sheriff’s office said.

