Drug dropoff in Dayton yields 495 pounds of drugs

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost, left, talks with Montgomery County Sheriff Rob Streck Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, during Yost's drug dropoff day at the Dayton Fire Department's fire station 11.

Credit: Ohio Attorney General's Office

Local News
By Jen Balduf, Staff Writer
14 minutes ago

A drug dropoff on Saturday in Dayton yielded 495 pounds of unused and expired prescription medications and 40 pounds of medical sharps, such as needles.

The dropoff at Dayton Fire Station 11, 145 S. Warren St., was part of Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost’s second Drug Dropoff Day, which also included two sites in Clark County.

“Ohioans in these areas kicked off 2022 right by cleaning out their medicine cabinets – out with the old unused prescription medications and in with new safe storage at home,” Yost said. “Flushing unused prescriptions down the drain is not an environmentally friendly way of disposal, which is why these dropoff days are so beneficial.”

The sites in Clark County included Tecumseh Schools, 10000 W. National Road in New Carlisle, which brought in 112 pounds of drugs, and Springfield’s utilities department, 3130 E. Main St., which collected 63 pounds of drugs.

Combined, the dropoff day brought in711 pounds of drugs and medical sharps.

“Seven-hundred pounds of prescription drugs is equal to the weight of a vending machine,” Yost said. “Clearly, removing such a heavy load of medications from our communities is not a one-person job, so we are thankful for our partners and for the Ohioans who answered our call to drop off their medications.”

Anyone who missed the drug dropoff day can dispose of unnecessary prescriptions by contacting local law enforcement.

See safe storage guidelines here.

