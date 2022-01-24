Hamburger icon
Dog license deadline looms; Montgomery County hosting pop-up sales

The deadline to purchase a 2022 dog license is Jan. 31, after which the fee will double.

Credit: Marshall Gorby

By Jen Balduf, Staff Writer
22 minutes ago

The deadline to purchase 2022 dog licenses is approaching, and after next Monday the fee will double.

RELATED: Auditor honors top dog in Montgomery County; ARC announces pop-up dog license sales

Dog licenses must be purchased or renewed annually between Dec. 1 and Jan. 31. The fee is $20 if the dog has been spayed or neutered and $24 for unaltered dogs.

The Montgomery County Animal Resource Center announced upcoming pop-up license sales:

  • 2 to 5 p.m. Wednesday at Dogtown, 6121 Brandt Pike, Huber Heights
  • 3 to 6 p.m. Wednesday at Miamisburg Civic Center, 10 N. First St., Miamsiburg
  • 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday at Fire Station 76, 775 E. Upper Lewisburg-Salem Road, Brookville
  • 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at West Carrollton Civic Center, 300 E. Central Ave., West Carrollton
  • 2 to 6 p.m. Monday, Trotwood Government Center, 3035 Olive Road, Trotwood

Additionally, licenses can be purchased in the following three ways:

  • Online at www.mcohio.org/dogs
  • By mailing-in an application, which can be downloaded at www.mcohio.org/dogs
  • In-person at 19 stores and agencies throughout Montgomery County, as well as at the County Administration Building and the Animal Resource Center.

