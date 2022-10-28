dayton-daily-news logo
Drug Take Back Day slated for Saturday

By
6 minutes ago

Law enforcement agencies across the area are taking part in National Prescription Drug Take Back Day on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

During the event, members of many different local and national law enforcement agencies encouraged the public to bring unneeded medications from their homes to law enforcement offices and drop-off events across the area to be disposed of.

The event is meant to remove potentially dangerous expired, unused or unwanted medications in order to prevent drug abuse, theft and poisonings.

Accepted medicines include tablets, capsules, patches and other prescription and over-the-counter drugs, including herbal and veterinary medicines. Needles, biohazardous materials and illegal drugs will not be accepted.

A searchable list of drop-off locations is available on the DEA Take Back Day website.

Most drop-off locations are police department offices, though multiple local departments are also holding events in business parking lots, such as Kroger locations in Centerville, Lebanon, Mason and Urbana; the Countryside YMCA in Lebanon; and the Tri-Community Center in Oxford.

Outside of Take Back Day activities, residents are still able to dispose of unneeded medications at year-round drop boxes at law enforcement offices.

