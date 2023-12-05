Dueling proposals emerging to alter Ohio marijuana law going into effect Thursday

On Tuesday, Northeast Ohio Rep. Jamie Callender, R-Concord, became the fourth lawmaker to propose changes to the marijuana law passed in November as Issue 2. Callender, a pro-marijuana Republican, said he believes his proposal stays truest to the will of the voters.

“We’ve worked with a lot of members, a lot of folks in the industry, a lot of supporters and a lot of opponents over the last few years. And what (House Bill 354) is, is a synthesis of all of those opinions, trying to take into account all the different positions on the issue, while very much respecting the will of the voters,” Callender told reporters Tuesday after his bill was referred to the House Finance Committee, which will hold its first hearing on the bill Wednesday.

If H.B. 354 were to pass, it would retain Issue 2′s home-grow provisions, allowing six marijuana plants per person limited to 12 plants per household; maintain its possession limits of 2.5 ounces of marijuana; and uphold the statute’s maximum limits on THC concentration.

H.B. 354 also proposes notable changes to Issue 2. It would enact an effective 20% tax — 10% wholesale and 10% excise — paid for by consumers at the point of sale. Those figures do not include state and local sales taxes. It would also make slight tweaks to where the tax revenue would go.

The voter-approved tax rate in Issue 2 was effectively 10%, not including state and local sales taxes.

The bill also proposes strict advertising restrictions on content aimed at minors; explicitly states that preexisting public and private smoking bans will apply to marijuana consumption; and takes additional steps to prevent home-growers from illegally selling the product.

Leading Senate proposal

The Senate unveiled a plan Monday that would make more drastic changes.

The chamber’s plan, brought forth by Sen. Rob McColley, R-Napoleon, floats eliminating home grow; creating an effective 30% tax rate; decreasing the legal maximum potency of legal marijuana; and decreasing the amount of marijuana an individual can legally possess. It also suggests various changes to how the tax revenue would be distributed.

The proposal can be approved by the committee as soon as Wednesday before moving to the Senate floor. If it were to pass a floor vote, it would need to gain the approval of the House in order to get to the governor’s desk.

Other proposals

The House has seen various other proposals that have focused almost solely on revising the soon-to-be-implemented industry’s tax structure.

House Bill 341, proposed by Rep. Gary Click, R-Vickery, suggests a tax structure that would decrease the amount of funds that would go toward Issue 2′s social equity and host community funds while increasing the amount that would go toward substance abuse reduction efforts and law enforcement training. Like Callender’s proposal, the bill will be considered by the House Finance Committee.

In House Bill 326, a single-paragraph proposal introduced by Rep. Cindy Abrams, R-Harrison, the former Cincinnati police officer suggested that the tax revenue raised by recreational marijuana ought to be used to annually fund peace officer training. The bill will be considered by the House Homeland Security Committee.