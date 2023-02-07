BreakingNews
Dunbar High School basketball player dies
X
Dark Mode Toggle

Dunbar High School basketball player dies

Local News
By , Staff Writer
42 minutes ago

Dunbar High School sophomore Daveontae Williams, a member of the school’s boys varsity basketball team, has died, according to Dayton Public Schools.

“The Dayton Public School District is saddened by the death of Dunbar student Daveontae Williams,” said district Superintendent Elizabeth Lolli. “We offer our heartfelt condolences to all family and friends. A crisis team is present at the school and is offering grief counseling for any students or staff who need extra support during this difficult time.”

A cause of death has not been publicly announced.

The district said tonight’s Dunbar basketball game — the regular-season finale scheduled on the road against Urbana High School at 7:30 p.m. — was expected to continue as of Tuesday morning.

Williams, a sophomore, played in 15 of Dunbar’s 21 varsity games this season, including both games this past weekend. He was averaging 4 points and 1 rebound per game for the 15-6 Wolverines.

In Other News
1
Death of Dayton man found in Jackson Twp. appears to be accidental...
2
NEW DETAILS: Children Services previously had custody of boy in...
3
Video shows Dayton school principal throwing student who started fight
4
This Week in Dayton History: Missing Rembrandt found, Iran hostage...
5
University of Dayton-supported West Dayton incubator is accepting new...

About the Author

Eileen McClory is the education reporter for the Dayton Daily News. She grew up in the Dayton area and returned to cover her hometown.

© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top