Dunbar students surprised with Central State scholarships

It wasn’t a joke that brought a smile Paul Laurence Dunbar High School students on April’s Fool Day. Central State University announced Friday that students accepted to the university were eligible for a scholarship up to $5,000 to cover tuition their freshman year.
The DTXS Scholarship is available to all students admitted to Central State from Dayton, Trotwood-Madison, Xenia and Springfield school districts. Students accepting the scholarship are required to live on-campus and must complete a FASFA form.
“They can get free tuition for their first year at Central State,” said CSU President Jack Thomas. “They have to apply by May 1 and get accepted to the university.”
With tuition and other college-related costs a growing concern for prospective students, he said the scholarship will allow students to graduate with less student debt.
“Our goal is to make sure that they don’t have a lot of financial obligations,” Thomas said. “We want to make sure we are providing access to as many students as possible who meet our standards.”
Zaniyah Sanders, a Dunbar student, said she was surprised to learn about the scholarship.
“I was so happy, because I was very stressed about what I was going to about money for college,” she said. “I didn’t have any, but now I do and I’m ready and I’m excited.”
For more information on the DTXS Scholarship, visit Central State’s website.
About the Author