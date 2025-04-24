Dunkin’ opens in West Carrollton: Free coffee for first 100 people on grand opening day

The first 100 people in line on grand opening day will get a free coffee every day for 100 days. The line will begin to form inside starting at 8 a.m.

Other festivities from 8 to 11 a.m. include a chance to spin the prize wheel for Dunkin’ swag and limited-edition items, photos with Sprinkles the mascot, a performance from the West Carrollton High School cheer team and a ribbon cutting ceremony with a check presentation at 10 a.m.

Dunkin’ franchisee Gilligan Company has partnered with the Humane Society of Greater Dayton as their charity partner, so there will also be pets.

This location will feature a tap system serving Dunkin’s signature iced beverages including a cold brew coffee that’s infused with nitrogen for a bold taste with a smooth and creamy texture.

Customers will be able to order ahead and pick-up orders in a dedicated space inside the establishment. They can track the status of their mobile order via a digital order status board.

The Gilligan Company has plans to open another Dunkin’ location at 2730 N. Fairfield Road in Beavercreek before July 1.

“We also have other sites in Dayton for 2026, but they are early in the planning phase,” said Julea Schuh Remke, a spokeswoman for the franchisee.