Dunkin' to open second location in Beavercreek near The Mall at Fairfield Commons

The coffee shop, expected to open before July 1, will be located in a 1,500 square foot space at 2730 N. Fairfield Road. This is in the strip center, across from The Mall at Fairfield Commons, that houses N.Y. Nails & Spa and Great Clips.

There will not be a drive-thru at this location.

Guests can expect a similar layout to their other “Next Gen” stores with a front-facing bakery case and a tap system where some of Dunkin’s signature cold beverages are poured through.

This location will have a mobile order pick up area, as well as kiosks for ordering.

This is not the first time the franchisee has opened a Dunkin' location in a strip center. Gilligan Company has several Dunkin' locations in Cincinnati within strip centers.

Gilligan Company is in the midst of opening a Dunkin' location in the former Sonic at 801 E. Dixie Drive in West Carrollton. This store is expected to open in mid-April.

“We also have other sites in Dayton for 2026, but they are early in the planning phase,” Remke said.