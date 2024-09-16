Dunkin’ reopens this week in Kettering

The coffee shop, located at 1864 E. Stroop Road, now features “the brand’s next generation design with a side-by-side drive-thru to make running on Dunkin’ faster and more convenient than ever before.”

On the inside, customers can expect their favorite signature cold beverages such as cold brew coffee served through a tap system and a front-facing bakery case with donuts and other baked goods. NextGen restaurants also feature an area dedicated to mobile order pick-ups. Guests who order ahead via the Dunkin’ App can track the status of their order on a new digital order status board.

Julea Schuh Remke, a spokeswoman for Gilligan Company said all Dunkin locations that do not have the NextGen branding will be remodeled eventually. The company has been doing the remodels in stages, so they do not have too many closed at one time. Earlier this year, the Dunkin’ at 9010 S. Main St. in Centerville was remodeled.

“We appreciate our customer’s patience while we try to be the best that we possibly can and make our locations more efficient...,” Remke said.