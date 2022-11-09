BreakingNews
ELECTION RESULTS: Live updates on state and local races and issues
dayton-daily-news logo
X

Early ballots show voters approving all energy aggregation issues

Local News
By
10 minutes ago

Voters across Montgomery, Miami, Greene and Warren counties are so far approving measures aimed at giving area residents better gas and electric rates through the power of collective negotiations.

As of 9 p.m., all measures on the ballot were being approved, according to partial, unofficial results from county boards of election.

ExploreClick here for live election result updates on Tuesday night

Live Election Night updates

MONTGOMERY COUNTY

Clayton, electric aggregation: 75% yes, 25% no

Englewood, electric aggregation: 74% yes, 26% no

Englewood, natural gas aggregation: 74% yes, 26% no

Riverside, electric aggregation: 65% yes, 35% no

Riverside, natural gas aggregation: 65% yes, 35% no

Trotwood, natural gas aggregation: 61% yes, 39% no

Trotwood, electric aggregation: 61% yes, 39% no

Vandalia, natural gas aggregation: 77% yes, 23% no

Vandalia, electric aggregation: 78% yes, 22% no

West Carrollton, electric aggregation: 72% yes, 28% no

GREENE COUNTY

Greene County, natural gas aggregation

Bowersville village, electric aggregation: no results yet

Bowersville village, natural gas aggregation: no results yet

Clifton village, electric aggregation: 100% yes (7 total votes)

Clifton village, natural gas aggregation: 86% yes, 14% no (7 total votes)

MIAMI COUNTY

Miami County (all unincorporated except Newberry), electric aggregation: 65% yes, 35% no

Miami County (all unincorporated except Newberry), natural gas aggregation: 64% yes, 36% no

WARREN COUNTY

Waynesville, electric aggregation: 76% yes, 24% no

Waynesville, natural gas aggregation: 75% yes, 25% no

Aggregation explained

Aggregation measures are meant to give Ohio consumers the opportunity to choose their electricity generation suppliers — where their energy comes from. Under aggregation, a community entity negotiates with suppliers on behalf of eligible households, nonprofits and small businesses to save money on bills by grouping together.

Also, under most aggregation programs, home and small business owners have the opportunity to opt out.

The price of electricity has risen nationwide, and inflation, natural gas cost increases, supply chain problems and other issues — like growing post-pandemic demand for power — are complicating factors, officials have said.

As of June 1, AES Ohio’s price became 10.91 cents per kilowatt-hour (kWh), up from its “standard offer” price of 4.805 cents. A kilowatt-hour is how much energy you need to run a 1,000-watt appliance for an hour. A 100-watt bulb takes 10 hours to use a kilowatt-hour of energy. A 2,000-watt appliance takes 30 minutes.

In Other News
1
Trotwood sees very tight vote over income tax levy for roadwork
2
Republicans continuing to lead Warren County statehouse races
3
Latest results: Grossmann leading Warren commission race
4
GOP incumbents leading in most area congressional races as early...
5
Sinclair College tax levy passing by huge margin, early results show

About the Author

Follow Eric Schwartzberg on facebookFollow Eric Schwartzberg on twitter
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top