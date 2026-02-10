Early-morning shooting reported in Dayton

Crews were called to Queens Avenue after a shooting was reported early Tuesday morning in Dayton.
The shooting was reported in the 4700 block of Queens Avenue at 2:06 a.m., according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.
Dispatch was unable to release any additional details.
We are working to learn more and will update this story as information is available.
