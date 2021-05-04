Early results: Brookville voters rejecting levies for parks, streets

With early absentee ballots counted, two new levies in Brookville — both rejected in previous elections — are behind again, according to early unofficial Montgomery County Board of Elections results.
Early voters are rejecting an additional 3.85-mill levy for streets and bridges with 57% voting against the measure, early results show.
The same number, 57%, are voting against a 0.96-mill levy to keep up the city’s six parks and increase recreational options, according to early absentee results.
If the streets levy passes during this third try, the city plans to restore a resurfacing program abandoned about four years ago, said Brookville City Manager Sonja Keaton.
The levy request for road and bridge work would cost the owner of a $100,000 home $134.75 a year. It would bring in $474,447 a year for five years.
In 2017, over 80% of voters rejected a 2.5-mill levy request for streets. It gained more votes in 2020 but still was defeated with more than 52% against the measure.
The 0.96-mill parks and recreation levy, on the ballot for a second time, would cost the owner of a $100,000 home $33.60 a year. If approved, it would generate $118,304 a year for the city for five years and would pay for maintaining parks, equipment and add new recreational opportunities, according to the city.
If the levies don’t pass, Keaton said the city would have to make some decisions, which could include cuts, Keaton said.
“Council will have to decide if they want to put property tax levies on the November ballot, or seek additional funding through changes to our existing income tax and/or make major cuts,” she said. “Additional cutbacks will not be necessary if the levies pass.”