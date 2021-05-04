Early results: Brookville voters rejecting levies for parks, streets

In 2017, over 80% of voters rejected a 2.5-mill levy request for streets. It gained more votes in 2020 but still was defeated with more than 52% against the measure.

The 0.96-mill parks and recreation levy, on the ballot for a second time, would cost the owner of a $100,000 home $33.60 a year. If approved, it would generate $118,304 a year for the city for five years and would pay for maintaining parks, equipment and add new recreational opportunities, according to the city.

If the levies don’t pass, Keaton said the city would have to make some decisions, which could include cuts, Keaton said.

“Council will have to decide if they want to put property tax levies on the November ballot, or seek additional funding through changes to our existing income tax and/or make major cuts,” she said. “Additional cutbacks will not be necessary if the levies pass.”