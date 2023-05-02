Dayton City Commission: Incumbents lead; Esrati, Wortham at bottom so far

Commissioners Joseph and Shaw are trying to fend off challenges from four candidates, three of whom voters may remember from their past bids to run for the elected body.

Esrati and Duncan unsuccessfully ran for the city commission multiple times, while Wortham vied for the office two years ago but did not prevail.

Bedinger is the only political newcomer in the race. Bedinger currently is a retail manager but he previously served a constituent liaison U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (AOC) when he lived in New York.

Joseph and Shaw, the candidates endorsed by the Montgomery County Democratic Party, are seeking a sixth term and a third term, respectively.

Incumbents in Dayton City Commission races rarely fail to survive the special runoff elections, when the fields are narrowed ahead of the November general elections.

The last time an incumbent on the city commission did not make the cut took place in 2013 in the mayor’s race. Incumbent Mayor Gary Leitzell received the fewest number of votes in the special election.

Since at least 2000, no other incumbent member of the city commission has fallen short in the special runoff election and failed to advance to the general, according to election results from the Montgomery County Board of Elections.

Joseph and Shaw were the top vote-getters in the May 2019 special runoff election, which was the last time they ran.

Previous coverage about the candidates:

Chris Shaw

Shaw, 56, is seeking a third term on the city commission.

Shaw owns Shaw Cleaners, which is a commercial and wholesale dry cleaning and laundry business that has operated in southwest Dayton for more than a century. He also used to work in human resources.

Shaw said he offers experienced leadership that will help keep the city moving in the right direction. He said workforce development is a top concern of his and that the city has added thousands of good jobs while he’s been in office.

“If I am re-elected to the city commission, we will continue to see progress across the city,” Shaw said. “I’ll keep fighting for good jobs and safe and prosperous neighborhoods.”

Jordan Wortham

Wortham, 34, served as a Dayton police officer for seven years, until he was fired, and previously he owned and operated several small businesses, including a landscaping company and a food truck.

Wortham, who lives in Shroyer Park, unsuccessfully ran for the city commission in 2021. Last year, he narrowly lost his bid for a seat on the Montgomery County board of commissioners after running as a Republican.

Wortham describes himself as “socially progressive and fiscally responsible.”

He said the issues most important to him include neighborhood advancement, youth services and safety, and commissioner-led civic engagement.

“We need to serve the people, not the parties,” Wortham said. “I believe our city can grow and flourish if we listen to all of our people.”

Matt Joseph

Joseph, 51, is a principal logistics engineer with Sierra Nevada Corp. who lives in the Belmont neighborhood.

Joseph, who is seeking a sixth term on the commission, said he wants to continue to be a part of that team that is making transformational changes and building a better and stronger community.

“If re-elected, I will continue to look for ways to make sure all residents of Dayton have access to a good-paying job, a safe affordable home in a safe neighborhood and have amenities to truly thrive while living in Dayton,” he said.

Marcus Bedinger

Bedinger, 34, who lives in the Roosevelt neighborhood, says he has experience in retail management with Party City, FedEx Office, Staples and Office Depot. He said he used to be a Congressional constituent services liaison and field representative.

Diverse voices are needed in positions of power, and representation matters, said Bedinger, who was born and raised in Dayton and moved back in 2020 with his partner and two sons.

“As a young, gay, Black father who works a regular job, I know firsthand how it feels to be underrepresented, undervalued and unheard in our society,” Bedinger said. “I want to use my platform to bring attention to the issues that affect people in my community, such as police brutality, lack of access to quality healthcare and inadequate education.”

Bedinger is a Democrat, but he said he thinks voters are tired of the Montgomery County Democratic Party’s “insider politics.”

David Esrati

Esrati, 60, lives in the South Park neighborhood and owns an ad agency called Next Wave Marketing Innovation.

Esrati has run for many elected offices over the years, including Congress, but hasn’t won, except in precinct captain races.

He said he is a citizen journalist who has published more than 3,500 posts on his blog, Esrati.com. He said he wants open, honest and transparent government.

“It’s time to improve the standard of living in Dayton — making it America’s cleanest, safest, most affordable city,” he said, adding that he doesn’t believe in subsidizing developers, universities or hospitals.

Valerie Duncan

Duncan, 67, is a resident of the Eastern Hills neighborhood who worked in the public sector for more than three decades, both for the city of Dayton and Montgomery County.

Duncan said she helped prepare funding and grant proposals for development projects and has the “know-how” to tackle and solve contentious and complicated city issues and improve the community’s livability and stability.

“The city’s housing issues need to be our no. 1 priority,” she said. “There are several creative ways to get our housing infrastructure back on track. We need new leadership to implement plans and get measured results.”