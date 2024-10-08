Early voting ‘pretty smooth’ Tuesday for first day of voting

In an election season marked by rancorous rhetoric, voting proceeded quietly and smoothly Tuesday morning. A short line was forming around 10 a.m. in the basement of the Montgomery County Administration Building on West Third Street. People in line were able to reach election workers quickly.

“Everything has run pretty smooth,” Rezabek said of the morning. “We opened on time, and the voters were delighted at how quickly they were being processed through.”

Debbie Hobbs, a Harrison Twp. resident, said the experience of early voting Tuesday morning was “beautiful,” and the poll workers were “real nice.”

She, like many of the early voters interviewed by the Dayton Daily News, picked that day because it was convenient due to a busy schedule.

Eric Towe, a Vandalia resident, came with his wife and daughter, who is attending college out of state. He said his work schedule can be unpredictable, and he finds it easiest to vote early rather than on Election Day.

“It’s not real busy today,” he said of early voting. “It was easy to get here and easy to find.”

Brad and Jean Bisson, of Dayton, said the setup coming into the building, with lines leading people to the basement to early vote, was easy to follow.

“Parking (and) everything worked out really well,” Jean Bisson said.

Rezabek said the first batch of about 40,000 mail-in ballots went out Tuesday, and the mail-in ballot applications that have not yet been processed will be handled on a schedule through Oct. 29, the last day that people can request an absentee ballot.

Rezabek said people cannot email absentee ballot applications. Completed forms can be turned in to the county’s ballot drop box, brought into the board of elections office or mailed to the office.

Applications are available on the board of elections website and at many library locations, and were included in the Oct. 6 edition of the Dayton Daily News.

In-person early voting continues through Sunday, Nov. 3. No in-person early voting will be offered on Monday, Nov. 4. Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 5. Check your local board of elections for hours.

Mailed absentee ballots need to be postmarked by Nov. 4 and come to the office within four days of the election.

“I was impressed with how things went today,” Rezabek said.

DAYTON DAILY NEWS VOTER GUIDE

The Dayton Daily News has launched an interactive Voter Guide featuring the platforms and positions of candidates in competitive races for local, state and federal office. Find the Voter Guide at www.daytondailynews.com/voter-guide.