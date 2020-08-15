Eastbound I-70 closed near US 68 after commercial vehicle crashes, catches fire

Eastbound Interstate 70 is closed between mile markers 51 and 52 to the west of U.S. 68 after a commercial vehicle crashed and caught on fire, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
OSHP dispatchers said that the fire was out and the driver was out of the vehicle.
In scanner traffic, we heard first responders say that the vehicle went into the ditch, struck a sign and knocked it into the highway. We also heard first responders say that as much as 100 gallons of fuel may have been spilled.
