Easton Farm’s $265M project heads to council in August

Council set the public hearing on the rezoning for 7 p.m. Aug. 19.

The requested changes would rezone the 103-acre site from R-1 residential to Planned Unit Development/Mixed Use . The project is proposed for land on the west side of Ohio 741/North Main Street and between Anna Drive and Tamarack Trail.

“We put together a quality plan that reflects the city’s Land Use Plan,” said developer Larry Dillin of Springboro-based Dillin LLC. “There’s a reason Plan(ning) Commission voted unanimously to support it: it’s a good plan that will be great economically and socially for Springboro. Our intention is and has always been to improve Springboro as a community, and this plan for Easton Farm will do just that.”

Residents who have spoken out at council meetings previously have said they are concerned about increased traffic volume and density. Others cited concerns about the impact on the school district, safety, infrastructure, and that the project could lead to a possible increase in crime.

Petitions for and against the proposed project were also submitted to the planning commission.

This is the latest map submitted by the developers of the Easton Farm project to the city of Springboro. The Springboro Planning Commission recommended final approval for the rezoning request and the general preliminary plan at its June 9 meeting. Springboro City Council will set a date for a public hearing at its meeting Thursday. CONTRIBUTED

If council approves the planning commission’s recommendation, the project calls for construction of a mix of single-family homes, multi-family apartments, townhouses and an independent living facility. It will also include retail, office and restaurant spaces.

During the past few months, Dillin and Borror representatives have met with residents and have made a number of changes to address their various issues. Some residents have expressed their appreciation for many of those changes at the planning commission meetings.

The mixed-use development plan recommended by the planning commission includes a total of 519 dwelling units, including single-family homes, townhouses and apartments, in addition to retail and commercial spaces.

According to the submission, the overall density was calculated by the city at 5.83 dwelling units per acre, which is below the city development code of six to eight dwelling units per acre. The density calculation excludes a 16-acre family farm on the property as well as a proposed 113-unit independent living facility.

David Beckman, a resident and a member of the Springboro Residents United, said they are “weighing their next options” if council approves the planning commission’s recommendation.

Beckman said they would try to put a referendum on the ballot if council approves the plan. “We’re prepared to go that route. We’ll look at it once council makes its decision.... We’re collecting signatures. I hope they (council) sees the support of the community.”

Beckman said, “we feel that council hasn’t listened to us. A lot of people are unhappy with (the planning commission’s) decision. We want significant changes.”

Beckman said the remaining concerns are the density of homes, traffic congestion, the 31-foot wide lots, the 250 apartments and 113 independent living units. The residents are also concerned on the impact the additional population will have on the city’s infrastructure and services, he said.

Beckman said residents are not opposed to development, but that the proposal allows for too many housing units and the zoning should remain R-1, which calls for single-family housing.

“We don’t think this type of development is good for the city,” he said. “People bought houses and the city should keep it R-1. I think R-1 is a reasonable expectation.”