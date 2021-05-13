Springboro residents reiterate density, traffic concerns at proposed Easton Farm project

City Manager Chris Pozzuto clarified inaccuracies of some social media posts concerning traffic on Ohio 741 and the capacities of the city infrastructure systems and schools. He said the city has plenty of capacity in its water and sewer systems and Oho 741 can accommodate additional traffic. Pozzuto said the Springboro school district estimates a potential of 200 new students over 10 years can be accommodated at Dennis Elementary School.

The developers, Dillin LLC of Springboro, and Borror of Columbus, are requesting PUD/Mixed Use zoning and approval of its plan for the $265 million project. The project has been under review by the zoning commission since March. A development would have a total of 540 dwelling units that includes single-family homes, and apartments, in addition to retail and commercial spaces.

The current density calculation, which excludes the farm’s 16-acre homestead, is 7.34 units per acre, according to city officials.

Since the initial plans submitted in March, the developers have reduced the height of the apartment buildings from four stories to three stories; eliminated the parking garage; reduced the number of apartments; increased the green space; donated more acreage to North Park; removed the assisted living area.

Resident Kevin Smith said a citizen’s petition that has been circulating are 90% opposed to the project and rezoning from R-1 residential. Smith said he was “impressed with the changes” but still favors R-1 zoning.

“We have concerns,” he said. “We ask that you consider our concerns.”

Dustin Dershem of Deer Trail questioned why these residents were not included in the various stakeholder discussions with the developers, city officials, business leaders, etc. He also noted that having outside dining at the restaurants “was not a selling point.”

“This isn’t Orlando,” Dershem said. “The question is if this is the right fit for Springboro?”

Resident David Beckman said the land should be developed as R-1 and remain low density. He said residents expect it to be developed but it should “stick to the spirit of R-1.”

“We don’t want aggressive growth,” he said. “You’re not listening to the residents.”

Beckman said “the petition is growing to referendum strength” noting 90% are opposed to the development. He said the development won’t bring any benefit to Springboro.

The Planning Commission will continue its review of the project at its June 9 meeting.