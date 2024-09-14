‘Eating cats’ story comes to Dayton; JD Vance retweets, mayor Mims rips new claim

In the article, Rufo says the video was taken on a street in northwest Dayton, and that new interviews with people there supported the claim that an African immigrant resident had hunted roaming cats and grilled them.

This comes after a week of arguments about claims that Haitian immigrants in Springfield were killing and eating people’s pet cats and dogs. The initial social media claim on that front came from a woman who now acknowledges she merely passed along a story she heard, with no first- or even second-hand knowledge.

Springfield police said they had received no reports of that kind, and there was no photo or video evidence shared that suggested killing of pets had happened.

Rufo’s report does not involve either Springfield or Haitians.

But Vance on Saturday retweeted Rufo’s video, saying, “Kamala Harris and her media apparatchiks should be ashamed of themselves. Another ‘debunked’ story that turned out to have merit.”

Both Dayton Police and Dayton’s mayor responded with statements Saturday.

“We stand by our immigrant community and there is no evidence to even remotely suggest that any group, including our immigrant community, is engaged in eating pets,” wrote Police Chief Kamran Afzal. “Seeing politicians or other individuals use outlandish information to appeal to their constituents is disheartening.”

Dayton Mayor Jeff Mims issued a similar statement, denying that Dayton immigrants are eating cats and saying the claim is “dangerously irresponsible of politicians aiming to sow division and fear.”

“The city of Dayton stands by its immigrant and refugee community and we value all of their contributions to our city’s vibrant culture and economy,” Mims wrote. “We will remain committed to creating an inclusive environment for all Dayton residents.”

For coverage of the economy, health care, public safety, abortion law and other issues that should be important in the upcoming election, stay with this news website.